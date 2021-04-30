Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cowen by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

