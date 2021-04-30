Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of PFS opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

