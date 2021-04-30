Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,141. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.