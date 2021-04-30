DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

