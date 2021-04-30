Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

