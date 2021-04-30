Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 180 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,146,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,314,000 after purchasing an additional 248,059 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

