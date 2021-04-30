Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.31.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$132.77 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$108.78 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$144.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

