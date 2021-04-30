Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 470 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 454.30 ($5.94) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a market cap of £92.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 396.65.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.