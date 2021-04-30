Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €128.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €131.83 ($155.10).

Shares of SU stock opened at €134.38 ($158.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.05. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

