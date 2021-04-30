Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

