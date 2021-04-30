Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $45.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.68.

BSX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. 399,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,514. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

