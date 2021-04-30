Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $244.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.18.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $234.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,768. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.99. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

