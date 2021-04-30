Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.77 ($45.61).

Renault stock opened at €33.64 ($39.57) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.94 and its 200-day moving average is €34.16. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

