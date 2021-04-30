Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Down 0.4%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €33.70 ($39.65) and last traded at €33.75 ($39.71). Approximately 22,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.90 ($39.88).

Several analysts have weighed in on DBAN shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.54 and its 200-day moving average is €34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.