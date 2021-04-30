Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.45 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.40 ($8.71).

ETR LHA traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €10.59 ($12.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

