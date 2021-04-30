Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.30 ($56.82).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €45.01 ($52.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.02. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

