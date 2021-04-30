Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 63,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,099,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

