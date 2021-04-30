Devro’s (DVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 205.23 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.49. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.50 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05. The stock has a market cap of £342.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99.

Get Devro alerts:

In other Devro news, insider Lesley Jackson purchased 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46). Also, insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,290.

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.