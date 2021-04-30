DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 13,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 187,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DHC Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

