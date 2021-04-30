Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLGNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

DLGNF remained flat at $$78.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

