Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $20,413.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Diamond has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $20,413.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00004614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000140 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 113% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00116255 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,592,924 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.