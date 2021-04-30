Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.34. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

FANG stock opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.