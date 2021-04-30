Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Roth Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.74.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

