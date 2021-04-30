Diebold Nixdorf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 884 put options on the company. This is an increase of 607% compared to the average volume of 125 put options.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of DBD opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

