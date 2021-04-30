Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.35.

NYSE DLR traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.