Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Tops $0.0090

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $905,086.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00329855 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003070 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

