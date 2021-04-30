DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN opened at $43.08 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

