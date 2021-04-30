Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,266 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.75% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605 over the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

