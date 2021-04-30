Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.13 Million Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of CTO Realty Growth worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after buying an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $316.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

