Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Clearfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $128,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.