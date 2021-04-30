Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,611 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

