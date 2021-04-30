Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $427.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

