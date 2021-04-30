Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,039 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

FNLC stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

