Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

FAZ opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $251.44.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.