Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.35. 9,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $114.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

