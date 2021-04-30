Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

