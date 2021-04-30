Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.15. 26,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $114.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

