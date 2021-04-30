Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. 33,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

