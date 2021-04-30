Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.48.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 326,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,468,933. Discovery has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 549,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 973.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

