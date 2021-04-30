DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 5,450,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. DISH Network has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.