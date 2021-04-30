Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $17.99 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

