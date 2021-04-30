Dogeswap (DOGES) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,777.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $15,777.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for $131.47 or 0.00227299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00284829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.36 or 0.01074309 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00704046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,845.70 or 1.00013381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com.

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

