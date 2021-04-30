Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 707,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 32,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 9.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

