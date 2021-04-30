Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $380.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 373.80 ($4.88), with a volume of 33743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.40 ($4.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

