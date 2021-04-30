Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DPZ stock opened at $415.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.91. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

