Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.50.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $415.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.45 and its 200 day moving average is $380.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.