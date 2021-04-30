Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.36

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 121874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

