Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases $71,004.25 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00.

DMLP opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 127,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

