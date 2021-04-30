Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $32.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

DEI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $33.54. 577,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,039,000 after buying an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

