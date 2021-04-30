DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPCM Capital stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.21% of DPCM Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:XPOA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 52,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. DPCM Capital has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital Company Profile

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

